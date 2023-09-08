Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.13.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $416.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $373.80 and a one year high of $556.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $448.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.57.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

