AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

