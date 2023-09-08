Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $88.95 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $88,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $945.81 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $680.00 and a 52 week high of $975.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $944.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $907.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.78 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

