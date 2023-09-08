Geller Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Aflac by 4.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.78. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

