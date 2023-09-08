Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Stryker worth $77,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.59.

Stryker stock opened at $289.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.21. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $200.80 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

