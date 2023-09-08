The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69,403 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $35,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,587,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,610,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $6,238,248,000 after buying an additional 2,579,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,958 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. TJX Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

