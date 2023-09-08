Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,705 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,922 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 69,967 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Capital One Financial began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.18. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

