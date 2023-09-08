Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $47,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 50.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $670,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.59.

NYSE SYK opened at $289.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.28 and a 200 day moving average of $284.21. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $200.80 and a one year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

