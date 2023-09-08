Johnson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 112.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 966,287 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in 3M by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,747,000 after acquiring an additional 38,946 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 22.9% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 8,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 35.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $105.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.76 and a 200 day moving average of $103.21. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of -37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $133.91.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMM

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.