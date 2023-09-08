Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 39,172 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,172 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:D opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $84.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.