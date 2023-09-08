Geller Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after acquiring an additional 92,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,866,000 after buying an additional 120,794 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Target by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,098,079,000 after buying an additional 1,317,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $966,059,000 after acquiring an additional 183,575 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $124.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.08. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $120.75 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.14.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

