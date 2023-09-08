Geller Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $1,947,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,636 shares of company stock worth $762,279 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

