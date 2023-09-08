Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $57,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 936,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,989,000 after buying an additional 86,197 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.8% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.7% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.52. 1,124,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,376,587. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The firm has a market cap of $417.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,735. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

