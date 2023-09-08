Gabelli Funds LLC Has $51.14 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.18% of ONEOK worth $51,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ONEOK by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,587,000 after buying an additional 3,004,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $139,536,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,022,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,512 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $65.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,960. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

