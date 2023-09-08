Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $59,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CVX traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $167.66. 789,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,925,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

