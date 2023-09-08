Gabelli Funds LLC Has $53.15 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CVS Health worth $53,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.48. The company had a trading volume of 675,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,034,201. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.66. The company has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

