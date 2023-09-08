Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,046 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.11% of Lam Research worth $81,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX opened at $676.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $665.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.52. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.79.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

