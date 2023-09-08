Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $54 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,601 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $54,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $9,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $70.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

