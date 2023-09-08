Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Raised to $54.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BRZE. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Braze from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $47.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.04. Braze has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other Braze news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 100,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $4,324,865.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,091.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,829 shares of company stock valued at $22,267,079. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Braze by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,950,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 12.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,054,000 after acquiring an additional 263,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 2,099.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Braze by 47.4% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

