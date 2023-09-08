Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.29. The company had a trading volume of 359,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The company has a market capitalization of $128.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.