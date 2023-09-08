Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Issues Earnings Results

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $64.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Cantaloupe updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of CTLP opened at $7.00 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 106,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,739,000 after buying an additional 126,387 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,235,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 876,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 27,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 22,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTLP. TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Thursday.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Featured Stories

