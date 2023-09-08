P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.05. 66,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 421,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PIII shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

P3 Health Partners Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $329.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.30 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 2,471.27% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,305,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,228,958.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $978,300. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $119,579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in P3 Health Partners by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 794,818 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 41.6% in the second quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 930,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 273,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

