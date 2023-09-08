BlackRock Inc. Purchases 308,610 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 308,610 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Solar worth $2,970,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First Solar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $1,068,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $1,068,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $180.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.63 and a beta of 1.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on First Solar from $222.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.