Robotti Robert Sells 1,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Robotti Robert lessened its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 317,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,175. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.84. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CSFB raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEM

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.