American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stake Lowered by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert cut its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 26.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,096,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 91.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,317 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEO stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. 1,330,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240,165. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

