GeoWealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

