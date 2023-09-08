GeoWealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,960 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $91.60 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $94.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.76 and a 200-day moving average of $91.45.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

