Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 63.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at about $271,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Freshpet Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $74.50 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In other news, Director Walter N. George bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,851.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Freshpet

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.