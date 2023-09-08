GeoWealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,499,629,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $51.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.22. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

