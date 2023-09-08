Analyzing CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) & AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $2.59 billion 9.92 $1.14 billion $8.89 20.38 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $133.65 million 0.09 -$12.76 million N/A N/A

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

88.7% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 46.32% 11.01% 6.13% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -19.11% 2.49% 0.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AvalonBay Communities and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 1 9 5 0 2.27 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus price target of $198.53, indicating a potential upside of 9.55%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

