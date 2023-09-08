Deuterium Capital Management LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,339,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after buying an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,723,000 after buying an additional 660,029 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

DD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.74. 213,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,859. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

