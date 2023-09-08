Deuterium Capital Management LLC Has $605,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 134.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 0.9% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

WMB stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,484. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.