Deuterium Capital Management LLC Makes New $815,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. MercadoLibre accounts for 1.3% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 109,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,197,000 after acquiring an additional 124,625 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $1,292,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.2 %

MELI stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,433.75. The company had a trading volume of 84,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,220. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,250.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,243.00. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $754.76 and a one year high of $1,448.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 96.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,645.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

