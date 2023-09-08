The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after buying an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after buying an additional 926,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,435,000 after purchasing an additional 819,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $271.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.72. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

