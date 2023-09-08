Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,919,000 after acquiring an additional 346,458 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,537,000 after acquiring an additional 526,479 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,349,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $69.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.18 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

