T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group
T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance
TROW opened at $110.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64.
T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.
T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
