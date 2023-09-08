Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 96 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,159.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anders Gustafsson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,729,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $264.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.