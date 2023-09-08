Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 392 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $297.22 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

