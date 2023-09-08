Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,726 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

