Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 234,268 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,243,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,268 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $109,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,308,000 after buying an additional 51,337,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,700,000 after buying an additional 1,384,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after buying an additional 954,175 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,892,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,290,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

