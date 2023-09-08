Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys 292 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McKesson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after buying an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in McKesson by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,713,000 after buying an additional 92,338 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 916,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MCK traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $421.64. 58,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $441.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.17.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,479,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,227 shares of company stock worth $9,290,486. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

