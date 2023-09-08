Stifel Financial Corp Sells 12,661 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,661 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of BlackRock worth $103,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 63,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,400,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 11,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,052,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK stock opened at $689.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $705.59 and its 200 day moving average is $681.12. The firm has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

