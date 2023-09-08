22,000 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Acquired by Eisler Capital US LLC

Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 2.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $70.12 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

