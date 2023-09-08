Eisler Capital US LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Eisler Capital US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 0.4% of Eisler Capital US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Eisler Capital US LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,315 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Target by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,098,079,000 after buying an additional 1,317,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $124.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $120.75 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.08.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

