Gabelli Funds LLC Has $60.84 Million Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,334 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.88% of Herc worth $60,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Herc by 152.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Herc by 95.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Herc by 511.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,249,317.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.00. 5,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,346. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.54. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.97 and a 52 week high of $162.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.48 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

