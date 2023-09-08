Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,526,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Braves comprises about 0.9% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 4.76% of Atlanta Braves worth $87,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $33,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BATRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BATRA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $54.94.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

