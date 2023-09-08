American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,895 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 62,704 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 1.3% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of American Express worth $123,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

American Express Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.07. The company had a trading volume of 151,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,252. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.35 and its 200-day moving average is $164.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $115.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.