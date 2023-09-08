Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,344,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $52,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,688,586. The firm has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $42.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

