Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.41% of Xylem worth $76,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XYL

Xylem Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.26. 173,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.61 and its 200 day moving average is $104.92.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.