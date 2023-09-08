Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,905,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 4.18% of Sinclair worth $49,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBGI. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sinclair by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sinclair by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sinclair by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 230,233 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Sinclair Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sinclair stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 18,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $22.87.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.72 million. Sinclair had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 42.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBGI has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBGI

About Sinclair

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.